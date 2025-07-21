Manipur: Security forces bust ammunition racket in Imphal West, 3 arrested with large cache

Security forces in Manipur arrested three individuals involved in the unlawful sale of ammunition in Thangmeiband Khuyathong Polem Leikai under Imphal West district.

The operation, conducted on July 20, 2025, led to the arrest of:

Konsam Uttam Singh alias Abungo (18) of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai,

Ngangom Rohit Singh alias Thoi (23) of Thangmeiband Polem Leikai, and

Thingujam Devid Singh alias Tony (28) of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the security personnel seized a substantial quantity of ammunition and related items from the possession of the accused. The recovered materials include:

70 rounds of INSAS ammunition,

1 AK magazine loaded with 26 rounds of AK ammunition,

2 empty INSAS LMG magazines,

1 empty INSAS rifle magazine,

1 empty 7.62mm SLR magazine,

67 rounds of .303 ammunition,

100 rounds of .38mm ammunition, and

3 rounds of 7.62mm SLR ammunition.

The trio is currently under custody, and further investigations are underway to trace the broader network and source of the ammunition. Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger illegal arms syndicate operating in the region.