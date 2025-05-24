Manipur witnessed a series of significant law enforcement actions between May 22 and 23, as police and security forces intensified operations across the state, leading to major drug seizures, arrests of militant operatives, and increased security surveillance.

On May 23, police arrested 46-year-old Chigenvung from her residence in Churachandpur District and seized 25 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar weighing 289 grams, Rs 8 lakh in cash, and a mobile phone.

A day earlier, on May 22, security forces arrested Doukholet Hanghal (52) from Mongkot Khopi village under Churachandpur PS. The operation led to the seizure of 870 grams of brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 1.74 crore, 260 grams of suspected heroin worth around Rs 52 lakh, Rs 29.5 lakh in cash allegedly earned from drug trafficking, two Baofeng radio sets, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card.

In another operation, an active cadre of the banned group PREPAK, identified as 21-year-old Jameson Ngangbam of Imphal West District, was apprehended near Taret River in Kamjong District. Authorities recovered a 9 mm pistol with six live rounds from his possession.

In a separate action, police removed tinted glasses from nine vehicles as part of a special drive. Security forces also conducted extensive search and area domination operations in vulnerable hill and valley regions to maintain law and order.

Additionally, the movement of 197 vehicles transporting essential commodities along NH-37 was facilitated with strict security arrangements, including convoys on sensitive stretches.

A total of 112 checkpoints were set up across the state, resulting in the detention of 11 individuals during routine checks.