Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps, in close coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP, launched a series of intelligence-based operations across the hill and valley districts of Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi between April 27 and May 4.

The operations led to the arrest of 17 active cadres belonging to various proscribed outfits and the recovery of a significant cache of arms, including 31 weapons, 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

Ongoing combing and cordon-and-search operations have been intensified across the state to target extortion networks.

On May 4, security forces arrested two insurgents affiliated with KCP (PWG) and KYKL (SOREPA) from Mayang Imphal Heigum Yangbi under Mayang Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. The accused were identified as Longjam Bishochandra Meitei alias Bungo and Chirom Roshan Meitei alias Thomas. Both were found in possession of mobile phones suspected to be used in extortion-related activities.

In a separate incident on May 4, security forces nabbed Md Maner (38) from Kairang Chingya in Imphal East and recovered 34 grams of suspected heroin powder from his possession.

A day earlier, on May 3, an active cadre of the KCP (Apunba) was arrested from the Yairipok Laimanai area under Andro Police Station in Imphal East district. The arrested individual, Lairenlakpam Dineshchandra Singh of Thoubal district, was allegedly involved in extortion and was caught with a 9 mm pistol, live ammunition, a mobile phone, and multiple identity documents including a PAN card, Aadhaar, and voter ID.