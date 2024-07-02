Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination activities across the vulnerable hill and valley districts of Manipur. The operations, aimed at enhancing safety and security in the region, led to the recovery of an improvised long-range mortar (Pumpi) with a live shell in Churachandpur District.

The security forces ensured the movement of 319 and 184 vehicles along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively, transporting essential items. Strict security measures have been implemented across vulnerable locations, with security convoys escorting vehicles through sensitive stretches to guarantee safe and uninterrupted movement.

A total of 125 Nakas and checkpoints were set up across different districts in Manipur, both in hill and valley areas. The stringent checks resulted in the detention of 68 individuals for various violations.