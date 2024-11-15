Security forces in Manipur carried out search operations and area domination exercises as part of a coordinated effort to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents in the conflict-hit state.

The personnel carried out the exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state, ensuring the movement of 6 vehciles carrying essential items along NH-2 has been ensured.

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The troops also implemented stringent security measures at vulnerable locations and provided security convoys along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and unhindered movement of vehicles.

A total of 108 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley.

Meanwhile, during the exercises the personnel did not detain anyone in connection with violations.