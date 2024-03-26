Manipur: Security forces conduct search operations, seize cache of weapons and drugs in hill and valley districts
The operation yielded significant results with the recovery of a cache of weapons and illicit substances.
To maintain peace and security, security forces executed search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The operation yielded significant results with the recovery of a cache of weapons and illicit substances.
During the search operations conducted on March 25, 2024, in Maphou Bazaar and Maphou Kuki Village under Thoubal Dam-PS, Imphal East District, security forces unearthed a substantial arsenal. Among the items seized were:
- 1 improvised mortar, towering at 6 feet
- 2 bipod/mount units
- 1 base plate
- 32 live rounds of country-made launcher bombs
- 5 ammunition round caps for country-made launchers
- 1 explosive weighing approximately 1.5kg
- 1.5 meters of Cordtex wire
- 2 lighters
- Suspected heroin weighing approximately 20 grams
- 2 36 hand grenades
- 1 Pompie mortar
- 60 fired cases
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