To maintain peace and security, security forces executed search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The operation yielded significant results with the recovery of a cache of weapons and illicit substances.

During the search operations conducted on March 25, 2024, in Maphou Bazaar and Maphou Kuki Village under Thoubal Dam-PS, Imphal East District, security forces unearthed a substantial arsenal. Among the items seized were:

- 1 improvised mortar, towering at 6 feet

- 2 bipod/mount units

- 1 base plate

- 32 live rounds of country-made launcher bombs

- 5 ammunition round caps for country-made launchers

- 1 explosive weighing approximately 1.5kg

- 1.5 meters of Cordtex wire

- 2 lighters

- Suspected heroin weighing approximately 20 grams

- 2 36 hand grenades

- 1 Pompie mortar

- 60 fired cases