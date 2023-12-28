Manipur: Security forces conduct successful operations, recover arms cache in various locations
In a significant development, security forces in Manipur have successfully conducted operations across various locations in the state, leading to the recovery of a large cache of arms.
Security forces in Manipur have scored a significant victory by recovering a cache of arms and ammunition in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Thoubal, and Churachandpur districts.
During the operations, the following items were seized:
(i) Pungdongbam-Sekta-Lousangkhong Foothills, Imphal East District:
1 (one) M16 rifle with 4 (four) rounds in the magazine
1 (one) M21 sniper rifle with an empty magazine
3 (three) 36 HE grenades without detonators
(ii) L. Kanan Village, Churachandpur District:
2 (two) 9mm pistols
2 (two) 9mm magazines loaded with 4 live rounds and 2 live rounds respectively
1 (one) 9mm pistol empty magazine
The successful operations were carried out in response to intelligence reports suggesting heightened activities in these areas.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today