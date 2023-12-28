Security forces in Manipur have scored a significant victory by recovering a cache of arms and ammunition in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Thoubal, and Churachandpur districts.

During the operations, the following items were seized:

(i) Pungdongbam-Sekta-Lousangkhong Foothills, Imphal East District:

1 (one) M16 rifle with 4 (four) rounds in the magazine

1 (one) M21 sniper rifle with an empty magazine

3 (three) 36 HE grenades without detonators

(ii) L. Kanan Village, Churachandpur District:

2 (two) 9mm pistols

2 (two) 9mm magazines loaded with 4 live rounds and 2 live rounds respectively

1 (one) 9mm pistol empty magazine

The successful operations were carried out in response to intelligence reports suggesting heightened activities in these areas.