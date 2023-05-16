A Security & Co-ordination meet was conducted at 1st Manipur Rifles, attended by Senior Officers of all Central & State Forces deployed in Imphal city.

Attended by senior officers from the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and RAF, the meet was spearheaded by Assam Rifles. The participants engaged in extensive discussions and deliberations, focusing on formulating strategic measures to tackle potential challenges and ensure the maintenance of peace and harmony in the city.

One of the primary objectives of the meeting was to synergize the efforts of all security forces operating in Imphal. Recognizing the importance of coordinated action, the officers exchanged ideas and insights to optimize their collective resources and expertise. By aligning their strategies and operations, the forces aimed to enhance their effectiveness and respond swiftly to any future contingencies that may arise.

Earlier on May 15, The Indian Army, in close consultation with the state government and all stakeholders, devised fresh and elaborate security measures to address concerns and instill confidence among members of all communities residing in vulnerable areas on the outskirts of Imphal. With the objective of preserving the hard-earned peace in Manipur, stringent measures and a robust multi-agency intelligence grid have been put in place.

Over 128 Army and Assam Rifles columns, supported by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Remotely Piloted Aircrafts (RPAs), have been deployed relentlessly for area domination, ensuring the swift restoration of complete normalcy. In the past 72 hours, long-duration patrols, comprising well-equipped teams of Riflewomen from the Assam Rifles, were dispatched to fringe vulnerable areas identified in consultation with the state government.