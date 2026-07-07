Manipur: Security forces crack down on extortion networks, four arrested

Security forces and Manipur Police arrested four alleged extortionists, including active cadres of proscribed militant outfits, in separate operations carried out across Imphal West, Jiribam, Bishnupur and Kakching districts over two days, officials said.

On July 7, security forces arrested Ningthoujam Roshan Singh (29), a resident of Tairenpokpi Awang Leikai in Imphal West district, from his residence under Lamsang Police Station. According to officials, the accused was allegedly extorting money from vehicles passing through his locality.

In a separate operation on July 6, security forces apprehended Md. Abdulla Hussain (22), an alleged active cadre of the Kuki National Front (KNF), from the Nungkhal Bridge area under Jiribam Police Station in Jiribam district. Officials said a country-made .32 calibre pistol with a magazine and six live rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Also on July 6, Manipur Police arrested Keisham Kenedy Singh alias Roger (38), an alleged active cadre of the People's Liberation Army/Revolutionary People's Front (PLA/RPF), from the Utlou area under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities, police said.

In another operation on the same day, security forces arrested Moirangthem Thoiba Singh (30), an alleged active cadre of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction, from Sugnu Makha Leikai under Sugnu Police Station in Kakching district.

The arrests were made as part of the ongoing counter-insurgency and anti-extortion operations being conducted by security forces across Manipur. Further investigation into the cases is underway.