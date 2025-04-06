A series of operations launched by Manipur Police and security forces across the state saw significant seizures of illegal liquor and the apprehension of key individuals involved in illicit activities.

On April 5, security personnel at Tengnoupal Naka Check Post intercepted a four-wheeler traveling from Moreh towards Imphal. Upon inspection, five boxes containing 120 bottles of suspected Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were recovered.

The vehicle was driven by Md Zamir Khan (23), a resident of Moreh Ward No. IV, Tengnoupal district. The seized contraband and the driver were taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

In a parallel operation the same day, following complaints from locals about the late-night influx of youth to liquor-selling establishments, Manipur Police conducted coordinated liquor raids in several areas in Churachandpur — namely Rengkai, Bible Hill, Zou Colony, and Lighthouse Lane.

The police seized and disposed of: 517 litres of local wine, 8 litres of IMFL rum, 212 cans of beer and 49 litres of IMFL whiskey.

The crackdown aimed to curb the rising public nuisance and illegal liquor distribution in residential localities.

In another operation on April 4, the Special Operations Team of Manipur Police apprehended J. Maikho (38) of Saranamai Village, Senapati district. He was wanted in connection with a drug transportation case registered at Chümoukedima Police Station, Nagaland.

Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Narcotic Police Station, PHQ Kohima, for further investigation.