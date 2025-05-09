Manipur security forces have intensified their crackdown on insurgent groups and extortion networks, arresting multiple active cadres from various valley-based outfits over two days of operations on May 7 and 8.

Acting on intelligence inputs, coordinated combing and search operations were carried out across Imphal, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and surrounding districts.

On May 8, four active members of the proscribed KCP (MFL) group were arrested from Lamding Khumanthem Leikai under Thoubal police station. Identified as Ningthoujam Amitra Singh, Phairembam Manglemnganba Meitei, Chesaba Umar Ali, and Yumnam Angaosana Singh, the group was allegedly involved in multiple cases of extortion, kidnapping, and issuing threats to government offices and financial institutions.

One country-made 9 mm pistol with a magazine, three live rounds, a grenade, mobile phones, and SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

On the same day, an active cadre of KCP (Noyon-MFL), Yumnam Bidyasagar Meitei, was arrested from Sekmai Bazar in Imphal West district.

In a separate operation on May 7, police rescued a kidnapping victim, Md. Sadam Hussain, and arrested three members of the UNLF(P) from Lilong Bridge along NH-102. The accused were allegedly involved in abducting Hussain from RIMS complex, Lamphel, for ransom.

The arrested individuals, identified as Laishram Amarjit Singh, Khumanthem Motilal Singh, and Yumnam Hitlar Meitei, were found in possession of a 9 mm pistol with ammunition, mobile phones, cash, Aadhaar cards, and a four-wheeler.

Security forces also apprehended Sagolsem Bobo Meetei of KCP (PWG) from the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex area and Khundrakpam Naresh Singh from Bishnupur district. Both were reportedly engaged in extortion-related activities and were carrying mobile phones, identification documents, and cash.

Additionally, police arrested Hidam Aboy Singh, another active member of KCP (Noyon), from his residence in Nongren Maning Leikai, Imphal East. A mobile phone was seized from him during the raid.

Manipur Police also recovered three stolen vehicles and removed tinted glasses from 76 others as part of a statewide special drive targeting vehicle-related crimes.

The operations are being seen as a significant push by law enforcement to restore normalcy and dismantle underground networks that continue to disrupt peace and security in the region.