Security forces in Manipur arrested 13 active militants affiliated with various proscribed underground outfits in separate operations on April 3 across multiple districts of strife-torn state. The coordinated crackdown with the police aimed at curbing extortion and recruitment activities linked to banned militant organizations.

The personnel, on April 3, arrested two active members of Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) from Keirao Wangkhem Mamang Leikai in Imphal East. The individuals, identified as Chingakham Lala Meitei (35); and Leikhuram Henju Meitei (36), were found in possession of a .32 pistol loaded with 04(four) live rounds in the magazine and two mobile phones.

In another operation, the Manipur police arrested two active cadres of outlawed outfit UPPK organisation, namely, Laishram Birjit Singh (39) of Keishampat Thokchom Leikai; and (ii) Chungkham Milan Singh (31) of Naoremthong Khullem Leikai. The arrestees were involved in extortion of money from the various private schools located at Imphal area. From their possession, the two two-wheelers, two mobile phones, five ID cards, and a vehicle registration certificate were seized.

On the same day, security forces arrested one active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), identified as Angom Ibochouba Singh (49) from Moirang Khoiru Mayai Lambi in Bishnupur. The arrested person was directly involved in extortion from the general public, local businessman, cement godowns and government institutions at Moirang area and recruitment of new cadre in their proscribed group.

Two active members of PREPAK, namely, Sandam Gandhi Meitei (45) of Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district; and Khangembam Jilangamba Meitei (40) of Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, Imphal West were arrested in connection with extortion of money from the general public, government offices, schools, among others. Two mobile phones and two wallets were seized from their possession.

Security forces also arrested one active cadre of KYKL(SOREPA), namely, Thongam Roshan Singh (35) of Khongjom Khebaching, Thoubal District from Uningkhong area for involvement in extortion activities from general public from various areas of Thoubal District.

Another operation saw the arrest of one active member of KYKL organization: Maibam Naocha Singh (37) of Awang Sekmai Khunou Makha, Imphal West district. The arrested person was held for involvement in serving monetary demand/threat to teachers of various colleges located in and around Imphal area since December 2024. From his possession, the following items were seized: two mobile handsets, a wallet containing a sum of Rs 2,400, an Aadhaar card and a two-wheeler.

On the same day, security forces arrested two UG cadres of two different outfits from Imphal East district; and one active member of RPF/PLA, namely Yendrembam Athoiba Meitei (24) from Chingarel Tezpur Mayai Leikai, Imphal East from his residence. Another active member of KCP (City Meitei), namely Okram Herojit Singh (31) was held from Phaknung Sangomshang Litan Makhong in Imphal East district.

In another operation, the Manipur police arrested one person, namely, Nurul Islam (28) from Kamaranga Village, Jiribam district along with four stolen two-wheelers.