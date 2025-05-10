Manipur security forces arrested several active insurgents and made significant recoveries aimed at curbing extortion and militancy across the state via a series of coordinated intelligence-based operations on May 9.

One active member of the proscribed outfit RPF/PLA, identified as Moirangthem Suraj Meetei alias Amujao (31) of Khabam Lamkhai, Imphal East, was arrested from a rented house at Sekmai Awang Leikai under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district. A mobile phone, wallet containing Rs 300, and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

In a separate operation under Imphal Police Station, two active members of the banned UNLF (P) outfit—Kshetrimayum Blish alias Lamyanba (20) of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Pebam Jet Singh (26) of Napet Palli Maning Leikai—were arrested near Uripok Khoisnam Leikai. The duo was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting schools, government officials, and the general public in Imphal. Items recovered included five mobile handsets, ₹250 in cash, Aadhaar cards, and a four-wheeler.

Meanwhile, on May 8, Manipur Police recovered two stolen vehicles during a special anti-theft drive. Additionally, tinted glass was removed from 118 vehicles across the state as part of enhanced security measures.

Search operations and area domination exercises continued in vulnerable fringe areas of hill and valley districts. During these operations, security personnel recovered a cache of arms and explosives, including one AK-56 rifle with a magazine, one INSAS rifle with two magazines, one carbine with a magazine, six IEDs, two hand grenades, 171 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, and 30 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition.

In Tengnoupal district, two individuals attempting to cross the Indo-Myanmar border near BP 75 in T. Minou area were intercepted by security forces. Although the suspects managed to escape, they left behind two gunny bags containing the aforementioned arms and ammunition.

Authorities have intensified combing and surveillance operations across the state to dismantle extortion networks and prevent cross-border militant movement.