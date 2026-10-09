Manipur security forces defuse 27 IEDs on 8-km Kamjong border route

Security forces have detected and defused 27 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along an 8-km stretch in Manipur’s Kamjong district near the Myanmar border, a defence official said on October 9.

The operation was carried out by the Assam Rifles and the Indian Army’s bomb disposal teams between October 4 and 7 along the Shangkhalok-Pilong route, near the remote village of Pilong.

According to officials, the explosives were concealed in bushes along the hilly route. Sniffer dogs were deployed during the operation to help locate the devices, which were subsequently neutralised by the bomb disposal teams.

In a social media post on Thursday night, the Assam Rifles said the operation had prevented attempts to disrupt peace and security in the area and ensured the safe movement of local border communities.

The development comes less than two weeks after four Tangkhul Naga civilians were shot dead by suspected militants near Pilong village on September 24, raising security concerns in the border region.