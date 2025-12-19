Manipur security forces destroy 119 acres of poppy cultivation in Ukhrul

Manipur security forces destroyed 119 acres of illegal poppy cultivation during a major operation on December 18 in Ukhrul district, underscoring the intensified crackdown on narcotics production in the hill areas.

The operation focused on LM Block, Yaolen Chepu and the Lamlai Chingphei area, where security teams cleared extensive poppy fields. As part of the action, 24 huts found at the plantation sites were burnt, with officials saying the structures were likely used by cultivators and workers involved in the illegal activity.

The December 18 operation followed a coordinated drive a day earlier, when Manipur security forces, along with the Ukhrul district Forest Department, destroyed large tracts of poppy fields across the same locations. On December 17, officials reported that about 140 acres of poppy plantations were identified and eliminated, and 16 makeshift huts were set on fire during the clearance exercise.

Officials said the consecutive operations reflect sustained efforts by the state to curb illegal drug cultivation and disrupt networks linked to the narcotics trade in Manipur’s hill districts.