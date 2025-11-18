Manipur: Security forces destroy 15 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Tengnoupal district

Security forces carried out a major anti-narcotics operation on Monday, November 17, in the Khudei Khullen hill range under Tengnoupal Police Station in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, destroying extensive illegal poppy plantations spread across nearly 15 acres.





According to officials, the joint team identified and uprooted the poppy crops during a day-long operation, aimed at curbing narcotics cultivation in the region. Along with the destruction of the plantations, the forces also razed one hut used by cultivators, a temporary irrigation system set up to support the plantation, and three chemical spraying pumps found at the site.





Further surveillance and coordinated actions are underway to prevent re-cultivation and identify those involved in the illegal activity.