The situation in Manipur remains tense, with sporadic incidents of firing and the congregation of unruly mobs reported in the past 24 hours. However, most districts are experiencing relative normalcy. To maintain security, the state police and central forces have conducted search operations in vulnerable areas across both hill and valley districts. Additionally, multiple bunkers have been destroyed in Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West districts. The authorities are urging the public to cooperate in restoring peace and promptly report any suspicious activities.

Over the last 24 hours, the Manipur state police and central security forces have carried out extensive search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of both hill and valley districts. On July 6, a combined team successfully destroyed 24 bunkers in Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West districts. The demolition of bunkers in other districts is also underway, targeting those built in the fringe areas. These measures aim to enhance security and address potential threats to public safety.

On July 6, unidentified miscreants burned down the counter of LNC & Sons Oil pump in Sekmai Pangaltabi, which had previously been vandalized. Prompt action by the police and central forces prevented further damage as the mob was dispersed and the fire was brought under control by fire tenders. In a separate incident, a misfired 51 mm mortar shell was discovered in a paddy field in Phayeng and was safely neutralized by the Manipur Police bomb disposal team.

A combined operation involving Imphal East District Police, Assam Rifles, and BSF led to the destruction of seven bunkers used by Kuki miscreants at Purum Hill. The operation, conducted between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, yielded the recovery of arms, hand grenades, and ammunition from the Leitanpokpi foothills.



In an effort to ensure public safety, approximately 125 checkpoints have been established throughout Manipur, both in the hill and valley regions. The police have detained 352 individuals across different districts for various violations. The round-the-clock checking at checkpoints has been intensified to prevent any untoward incidents. The public is urged to extend their cooperation in restoring normalcy by reporting any suspicious activities and promptly contacting the central control room's rumor-free number at 9233522822.