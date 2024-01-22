A collaborative team comprising security forces and the Forest Department successfully carried out the eradication of approximately 30 acres of illicit poppy plantation at Mullam and Shongphel hill ranges under the jurisdiction of Litan Police Station on January 22.

The operation marks a crucial step in combating the illegal cultivation of poppy, a notorious plant often associated with the production of opium and narcotics.

Apart from the targeted poppy destruction, security forces engaged in comprehensive search operations and area domination across the fringe and vulnerable areas of hills and valley districts.

In parallel, authorities have undertaken measures to facilitate the smooth movement of essential items across the region. A total of 389 vehicles along NH-37 and 282 vehicles along NH-2, all transporting crucial commodities, were ensured safe passage by the security forces. Strict security protocols have been implemented in vulnerable locations, with security convoys deployed in sensitive stretches to guarantee the unimpeded and secure transit of vehicles.

To fortify their presence and prevent any untoward incidents, a staggering 142 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed across different districts of Manipur, encompassing both the hill and valley regions. As a result of these stringent measures, 158 individuals were detained by the police in connection with various violations observed in different districts of the state.