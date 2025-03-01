Security forces in Manipur destroyed 30 acres of illegal poppy plants in an operation carried out in Puleijang village, Kangpokpi district.

The major poppy destruction drive, on February 28, is part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal cultivation of poppy and to disrupt drug production in the region.

The personnel launched the operation acting on specific intelligence and dismantled the poppy plants in Puleijang, located under Saikul police station.

Earlier, 50 acres of illegal poppy plants were eradicated in an operation carried out in the river banks of Ethoi, located at Kangpokpi's Somphung village.

A joint team consisting of Kangpokpi District Police, CRPF, Forest Division Kangpokpi, and SDC Saikul Block, launched the operation in Somphung village, Lhungtin Sub-Division in Kangpokpi, on February 27.

The action highlights the commitment of various law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal drug cultivation and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.