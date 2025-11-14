Manipur: Security forces destroy 35 acres of poppy plantations in Ukhrul

In a major crackdown on illegal drug cultivation, security forces in Manipur, acting in coordination with various government agencies, including the Forest Department, destroyed expansive poppy plantations in Ukhrul.



On 13 November, a joint team uprooted and burned poppy crops spread across nearly 35 acres in the Mullam hill range under Litan Police Station in Ukhrul district. During the operation, the forces also demolished three huts believed to have been used by cultivators for temporary shelter.



This followed another large-scale operation conducted a day earlier on 12 November, during which security personnel cleared approximately 56 acres of poppy plantations in Kangpokpi district. The coordinated action was carried out in two targeted locations—the adjoining areas between the Thonglang Akutpa and Songjang hill ranges, and Awlmun village under Kangchup Police Station.



According to official sources, the operations aimed to dismantle entrenched networks of illegal poppy cultivation that have been contributing to the region’s drug trade. Alongside destroying the crops, the forces also razed 19 farm huts, which were allegedly used for both shelter and processing activities. Additionally, 10 bags of fertilizer and 9 sacks of salt found at the sites were seized and destroyed.



Officials described the back-to-back operations as a significant step in curbing narcotics production in the hill districts, adding that such coordinated efforts will continue in the coming weeks.