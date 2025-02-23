Security forces in Manipur, on February 22, destroyed approximately 4 acres of illegal poppy cultivation at Thanglongbung, in Kangpokpi district.

Acting on speicific intelligence, the security personnel launched an operation and destroyed 4 acres (Approx) of illicit poppy plants and burned four farm huts.

Following the operation, the personnel also registered an FIR. Investigation is underway.

Earlier, security forces and the Forest Department, under the supervision of the District Magistrate, conducted an operation to destroy illicit poppy plantations in the Khudei Laipham hill range, located within the jurisdiction of Tengnoupal Police Station.

During the operation, approximately 10 acres of illegally cultivated poppy plants were eradicated. Authorities have registered a case at Tengnoupal Police Station, and further investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the illicit cultivation.