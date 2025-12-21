Manipur security forces destroy 42 acres of poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district

Manipur security forces carried out a major operation targeting illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district on December 20, destroying 42 acres of plantations across hill ranges in L. Simol, Jangnomphai and SP Ngaimun.

The operation resulted in the destruction of 20 huts erected at the plantation sites, alongside 15 packets of salt, five kilograms of fertiliser, five litres of herbicide and five kilograms of poppy seeds discovered during the raid.

The crackdown forms part of a broader five-day campaign against illicit poppy cultivation. Between December 16 and December 20, security forces eliminated approximately 559 acres of poppy plantations across multiple locations in the Ukhrul district.

The operations covered hill ranges near Yaolen, Lamlai Chingphei, Shongphel and Mullam under Litan police station jurisdiction, as well as areas around Torah, Champhung, Teinem, Phalee and Changta under Somdal police station.

During the Ukhrul operations, authorities destroyed 82 huts and seized poppy pods from the sites. Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the anti-poppy drive.

In a separate incident, security forces apprehended MD Habib, 28, from Sangaiyumpham Part-I, Mairelkhun, at the Naka Check Post in Tengnoupal district. Officers recovered 212 grammes of brown sugar, an Eeco van, identity documents including an election card, registration certificate and PAN card, a mobile phone and 18 empty soap cases from his possession.

Manipur Police also arrested two residents of Andro Machengpat, Imphal East district, near Pallel bridge under Kakching police station on the same day. The suspects, identified as Heikrujam Rabichandra Singh, 34, and Heikrujam Ramananda Singh, 25, were found in possession of approximately 400 litres of illicit country liquor and a four-wheeler vehicle, both of which were seized.