In a concerted effort to curb illegal poppy cultivation and enhance security in sensitive regions, a joint operation was carried out on January 15, 2025, by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate.



The operation was conducted at the Haopi Mollen Hill range under Sangaikot Police Station in Churachandpur district, where approximately 4.8 acres of poppy crops were destroyed.



Additionally, six poppy pods were seized from the site. An FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and prosecute those responsible for the cultivation.

Meanwhile, extensive search operations and area domination activities were conducted by security forces in the vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts to maintain law and order. During a search operation in Salam Patong village under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal district, security forces recovered a cache of arms and equipment, including:

- One 9mm CMG magazine

- Four 36 HE hand grenades

- 27 live rounds of ammunition

- 117 empty cases of 7.62x39 mm cartridges

- One Helican antenna

- Five Ni-Cad batteries

- Three tear smoke shells (soft nose)

- One chili tear smoke shell

- One arming ring

- One detonator

- Three TYT TH-UVF80 radio sets

- One TYT TH-UVF80 radio set charger

- Two TYT TH-UVF80 radio set adapters

- Three TYT TH-UVF80 radio set antennas

These operations are part of ongoing measures to counter illegal activities and reinforce security across Manipur. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying vigilance and taking stringent action against perpetrators involved in such unlawful activities.