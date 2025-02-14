Security forces in Manipur, in a joint operation with the Forest Department, on February 13, destroyed approximately 5 acres of illicit poppy cultivation at Changpikot hill range near Kotzim village, Churachandpur district.

Intensifying operations to combat illegal cultivation across the state, the security personnel conducted the drive in the presence of District Magistrate of Churachandpur.

The operation led to the destruction of approximately 5 acres of illicit poppy plants. Moreover, ten poppy pods were seized as evidence.

Poppy is used for producing opium and other highly addictive illegal drugs.

Earlier this week, security personnel destroyed six acres of illegal poppy plantation in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

The drive was conducted on a hill range between Khoripok and Sehjang villages in New Keithelmanbi police station area on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The Manipur government has destroyed around 20,000 acres of illegal poppy plantations in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report.