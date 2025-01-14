Security forces in Manipur destroyed 50 acres of poppy plantation in the Mullam Kuki Village hill range under Litan Police Station. In this connection, four illicit huts were also set ablaze.

The operation was carried out by vigilant forces, comprising Ukhrul district police, 6th Manipur Rifles, Army, and the Forest Department.

Following the destruction of the plantation, an FIR was also registered. Investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauded the efforts of the security personnel. "I commend the combined efforts of the team for their dedication in the ongoing war on drugs. Let us stand united in this fight to reclaim our hills, our values, and our dignity. Together, we will build a Manipur free from the shadow of drugs," he stated.

Earlier, a joint operation conducted by the Senapati Police, Forest Department, and the Executive Magistrate successfully eradicated 19 acres of poppy cultivation in the Khabung hill range on January 8.

The operation, spearheaded by ASP (NH-2), utilized the combined efforts of police personnel from Senapati, Hengbung, Tadubi, Mao, and Maram.