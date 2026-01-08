Manipur security forces destroy 53 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi

A joint operation by multiple agencies has destroyed over 50 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Kangpokpi district, marking a significant blow to narcotics production in the region.

Combined teams comprising Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Forest Department officials and Narcotics Control Bureau personnel carried out the destruction operation on Tuesday across the hill ranges of Moljol, Tusam, Vaichei-Naphai and surrounding areas.

The operation resulted in the destruction of 53 acres of poppy fields. Authorities also demolished seven temporary huts used by cultivators and destroyed substantial quantities of farming materials, including 11 bags of fertilisers, 23 bottles of Roundup herbicide and 14 bags of salt.

Equipment such as spray pumps, pipes and additional herbicides used in the illegal cultivation were also burnt.

The coordinated effort reflects the administration's continued crackdown on narcotics cultivation in Manipur's hill districts, where poppy farming has remained a persistent challenge for law enforcement agencies.