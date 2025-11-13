Manipur: Security forces destroy 56 acres of illegal poppy plantations in Kangpokpi district
In a major crackdown against illegal narcotic cultivation, security forces on Wednesday, November 12, destroyed poppy plantations spread across approximately 56 acres in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.
- Security forces destroyed 56 acres of poppy plantations in Manipur's Kangpokpi district as part of efforts to combat illegal drug trade.
- The operation targeted areas between Thonglang Akutpa and Songjang Hill ranges, and Awlmun village, dismantling key drug production sites.
- Authorities destroyed 19 farm huts and seized fertiliser and salt, aiming to disrupt both crop yield and supporting infrastructure.
In a major crackdown against illegal narcotic cultivation, security forces on Wednesday, November 12, destroyed poppy plantations spread across approximately 56 acres in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.
According to official sources, the destruction operations were carried out in two locations, the adjoining areas between Thonglang Akutpa and Songjang Hill ranges, and Awlmun village under Kangchup Police Station. The coordinated action aimed to dismantle large-scale poppy cultivation that has been fueling the illegal drug trade in the region.
During the operation, security personnel also destroyed 19 farm huts, believed to have been used by cultivators for shelter and processing purposes. In addition, 10 fertilizer bags and 9 sacks of salt found at the sites were seized and destroyed as part of the operation.
Authorities have intensified efforts under the state government’s “War on Drugs” campaign, focusing on identifying and eliminating poppy plantations in remote and hilly terrains of Manipur. Officials said the recent action marks a significant step toward curbing the illicit cultivation and promoting alternative livelihood programs for affected villagers.
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