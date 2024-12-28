In a concerted effort to combat illegal drug production, a joint operation was conducted by the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate in the T. Lhanghoimol area of Churachandpur district on December 27. The operation resulted in the destruction of seven acres of poppy plantations.

Authorities have confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered regarding the case. Efforts are underway to identify and prosecute those responsible for cultivating the illicit crop.

On December 23, security forces destroyed 22 acres of poppy plantations in the Kangpokpi district.

The operation targeted poppy fields located in the Kotlen and Holjang villages along IT Road, with 5 acres cleared in Kotlen and 17 acres in Holjang.

The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising Kangpokpi District Police, A/155 CRPF, and E/112 CRPF, highlighting the coordinated efforts between local law enforcement and central security forces in the ongoing fight against the illegal drug trade in the region.





Also read: Manipur intensifies war on drugs: 22 acres of poppy plantations destroyed in Kangpokpi