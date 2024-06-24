Security forces in Manipur have intensified their efforts to maintain law and order, conducting comprehensive search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state's hill and valley districts. These operations have led to significant recoveries of arms and the dismantling of bunkers, underscoring the ongoing efforts to curb illegal activities and enhance security in the region.

In the Khoidum Mamang Leikai area of Kakching District, security personnel seized a cache of weapons and equipment, including one country-made pistol, four 36 MMKI hand grenades without detonators, one Chinese hand grenade, five tube launchers, one carbine with a magazine containing 10 live rounds, eight tear smoke shells, one smoke grenade, and one Baofeng wireless set with batteries and chargers. Additionally, in Old Bijang, Kangpokpi District, the forces dismantled one bunker, further disrupting the operations of illegal armed groups in the area.

Further search operations in Old Bijang, Kangpokpi District, resulted in the recovery of one MA 3 Mk II assault rifle with a magazine and sling, one 7.62 mm self-loading rifle (SLR) with a magazine and sling, ten live rounds, one single-barrel rifle, one improvised pumpi, one ammunition pouch, six jackets in olive green color, and one pair of jungle shoes.