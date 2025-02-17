The Manipur police and Assam Rifles, launched a joint operation which led to the destruction of a large marijuana plantation, in Pherzwal district on February 17.

As per a statement, the operation targeted an illicit cultivation site and a workshop to process it between Saikulphai and Vangai ranges in the Pherzwal district, where approximately 6,000 marijuana plants, spread over three hectares, were uprooted and burned on-site.

The operation marks a crackdown by security forces on the illegal cultivation of drug crops.

The estimated market value of the destroyed marijuana is around Rs 10 lakh. This is said to be a major success in curbing illegal drug plantations in the region. The operation underscores the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat narcotics production and trafficking in Manipur.

The security forces in the state have reiterated their commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations, ensuring that such illegal activities are eradicated to protect the youth and society from the perils of drug abuse.