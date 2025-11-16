Manipur security forces destroy over 476 acres of illegal poppy plantations

In one of the largest coordinated anti-narcotics operations in recent months, security forces in Manipur destroyed more than 476 acres of illegal poppy cultivation across Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts between November 11 and 15, 2025.

On November 15, a joint team of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles (AR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) razed approximately 20 acres of illicit poppy fields at Loibol Khullen village under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi district. During the operation, two sacks of salt packets used in the cultivation process were seized. Equipment including spray pumps, pipes, herbicides and other materials found at the site were destroyed and burnt on the spot.

In a parallel action on the same day, another combined team of Manipur Police, CRPF personnel and Forest Department officials conducted a poppy eradication drive at the hill ranges of Kotlen village, also in Kangpokpi district. Authorities reported the destruction of another 20 acres of illegal poppy cultivation. As part of the operation, five makeshift huts were burnt down, while three bags of fertilizers, two bottles of Roundup herbicide and two bags of salt were seized and destroyed.

The most extensive crackdown, however, occurred in Ukhrul district, where security forces working in coordination with multiple government agencies—conducted sustained operations from November 11 to 15. In the hill ranges of Somdal, Lamlai Chingfei village and Litan, teams destroyed a staggering 436 acres of poppy plantation. A total of 51 huts used by cultivators were also burnt down during the extensive clearance drive.