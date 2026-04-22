Manipur: Security forces destroy six illegal bunkers, recover arms and ammunition during search operations

Security forces in Manipur dismantled multiple illegal bunkers and recovering arms and explosives from separate locations in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts over two days, officials said on Wednesday, April 22.

Joint teams of security personnel on April 22 destroyed six illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district under Saikul police station limits. The bunkers were located at Tingpibung village (two bunkers), Lungter Hill (three bunkers), and Leplen village (one bunker). Officials said the structures were suspected to have been used by armed groups operating in the area.

During the operation, security forces also recovered 12 empty cases of 7.62 mm ammunition from the sites, indicating prior use of firearms in the vicinity.

In a separate operation conducted on April 21, security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives from the general area between Indo-Myanmar Border Pillars 72 and 73 under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district. The recovered items included one AK-47 rifle with a magazine, one carbine with a magazine, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and two Motorola radio sets.

Officials confirmed that the IEDs were safely destroyed in situ following standard operating procedures.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb militant activities and ensure stability in vulnerable border and hill areas of the state. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the ownership of the recovered weapons and the groups involved.





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