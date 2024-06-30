Security forces in Manipur, during regular search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts across the state, seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition and detained 66 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

The operations resulted in the seizure of a variety of weapons and explosives from the Kongba Maru Hill Range in Imphal East District. The items recovered included one Improvised Gun (locally known as Pompi), one Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, one muzzle-loaded rifle, one .22 pistol along with a magazine, three country-made pistols along with three magazines, one locally made single barrel gun, one blank cartridge, two mini flare single cartridges (red), six tube launchers, two arming rings, one high-explosive grenade without a detonator, one 2-inch mortar shell, one old bombshell, and one walkie-talkie (BAOFENG) along with a charger.

In addition to the search operations, security forces also focused on ensuring the smooth movement of essential items. They facilitated the passage of 230 vehicles along NH-37 and 333 vehicles along NH-2, providing strict security measures in vulnerable areas. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of these vehicles.

To further enhance security, a total of 128 Nakas (checkpoints) were installed across different districts in both hill and valley regions of Manipur.