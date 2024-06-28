Security forces in Manipur, during regular search operation and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts across the state seized a significant cache of arms and ammunition and detained 68 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

A total of 123 Nakas/checkpoints were also installed in different districts of Manipur.

The movement of 134 and 177 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items was ensured, following which strict security measures were taken up in all vulnerable locations.

Meanwhile, the security forces ensured a security convoy in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

From the Naorem Leikai Pena Khongba area, in Imphal west, security recovered two pistols, twelve live round ammunitions and one hand grenade without detonator.

In another operation, three improvise (three pump) from Chingphei Village and Heichanglok, Churachandpur district were seized.

Two HE-36 grenades with detonator and fuse, one BP vest, one combat t-shirt, one plastic carrying bag from Singtom village area, Kakching District was also recovered.