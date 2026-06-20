Manipur: Security forces detain RPF/PLA cadre, KCP operatives during search operations

Security forces and Manipur Police carried out a series of coordinated operations across different districts of the state, leading to the arrest of multiple active cadres linked to proscribed insurgent outfits, including alleged extortion operatives and recruiters. One juvenile was rescued during the operations, while another juvenile associated with an insurgent group was apprehended.

According to official information, on June 19, security forces arrested a juvenile active cadre of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) from the general area of Songpi village under Churachandpur Police Station.

In a separate operation conducted on June 18, security forces arrested an alleged extortionist associated with KCP (PWG). The arrested individual was identified as Wangkhem Premjit Singh alias Kamcha alias Ibomcha (46), described as an S/S Captain of the outfit. He was apprehended from his residence at Luker Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.

On the same day, security personnel conducted another operation in the ISBT Complex area and arrested an active cadre of RPF/PLA, identified as RK Solomon Singh (51), alias Amon, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourungpurel Leikai in Imphal West district. Along with him, authorities arrested his associate, Thangmeishang Kasar (32), originally from Phange Village in Kamjong district and presently residing at Nagamapal Khwai Brahmapur Laimayum Leirak in Imphal West.

During the operation, security forces also rescued a juvenile who was allegedly being recruited into RPF/PLA.

Further action led to the arrest of another senior functionary of RPF/PLA. Security forces apprehended Sarangthem Jayenta Meetei alias Bicky alias Wanglen (48), identified as S/S Lieutenant Colonel and Director In-Charge of Intelligence of the outfit, from the Kongba Bazar area in Imphal East district.

Officials stated that besides other incriminating items, security personnel seized a cash amount of ₹2,000 and one white Bolero Camper during the operations.

Separately, on June 19, Manipur Police arrested another active cadre of KCP (PWG), identified as Surensangbam Bungcha alias Winner (46), from the Maibam Leikai area under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West district.

Security agencies continue intensified operations across the state aimed at curbing insurgent activities, extortion networks and recruitment attempts involving vulnerable individuals.