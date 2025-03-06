50 acres of illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed in Manipur a series of joint operations were launched by the security forces and forest division authorities on March 5.

In the first operation, the security personnel and forest division of Kangpokpi conducted an illegal poppy destruction at Kotzim, in the district.

10 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed and three farm huts, fertilizers/chemicals used by cultivators were burnt down at the spot. A regular case has been registered for investigation.

Another operation resulted in the destruction of 40 acres of illegal poppy destruction at Hill range of Loikong, Tengnoupal district.

A regular case has been registered for investigation.

The poppy destruction drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal cultivation of poppy and to disrupt drug production in the region.