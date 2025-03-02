Security forces in Manipur launched a series of operations on March 1, leading to the destruction of five illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.

The first operation held in Kangpokpi saw the dismantling of two illegal bunkers. The drive was carried out following specific intelligence at ark Hill under Thingsat Hill range.

Another three illegal bunkers were dismantled at Wakan hill range at the adjoining area of Kangpokpi and Imphal East Districts.

Meanwhile, the personnel, in order to maintain vigil across the state, conducted search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

The search operation led to the recovery of magazines loaded with ammunition rounds, AK-56 Rifles, loaded SLR Rifles, SMG 9 mm Carbine, DBBL Guns, hand grenades without detonator, Arming Rings, Chinese hand grenade, camouflage helmets, BP vests and plates, camouflage magazine pouch and Khukri (knife) from Sairemkhul area under Lamshang-PS, Imphal West district.