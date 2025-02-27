Security forces successfully removed four unauthorised checkpoints along National Highway 02 in Manipur on February 27, ending an extortion scheme that had driven up prices of essential goods throughout the region.

A joint operation involving the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Manipur Police targeted illegal checkpoints between Sepermaina and Kanglatombi. These checkpoints, operated by local miscreants, had been forcing vehicles to pay unauthorised "taxes" to pass.

The illegal roadblocks had become increasingly problematic in recent months, with rising extortion demands directly contributing to inflation of basic commodity prices across Manipur. Reports indicate the checkpoints occasionally blocked vehicles carrying essential supplies entirely.

Authorities launched the operation following numerous complaints from residents and transporters. Local communities have expressed appreciation for the coordinated effort, which is expected to reduce financial pressure on middle and lower-income families in both hill and valley districts.