To enhance security across Manipur, security forces have set up a total of 125 nakas/checkpoints across various districts, encompassing both hill and valley regions. These checkpoints aim to bolster surveillance and deter unauthorized activities amidst heightened vigilance.

According to official reports, 98 individuals have been detained in connection with violations detected during these operations in different parts of the state. The crackdown is part of broader efforts to maintain law and order and ensure public safety.

In addition to the checkpoint installations, security forces have conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. These efforts are geared towards preempting any potential security threats and maintaining stability across the region.

Moreover, stringent security measures have been implemented along National Highway-2 (NH-2), facilitating the smooth movement of essential goods. A convoy system has been put in place in sensitive stretches to safeguard vehicular traffic, thereby ensuring uninterrupted transportation of essential items crucial for daily life.