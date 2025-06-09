Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations across the state in a crackdown on extortion networks and insurgent activities. Multiple arrests and significant recoveries were made during the operations, which spanned both hill and valley districts.

On June 7, two active cadres of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) [KCP (PWG)] were apprehended from Leishangthem Bazar in Thoubal district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Leishangthem Amujao Singh (31), a resident of Leishangthem Bazar, and Elangbam Umarani Devi (32) from Wabagai Kadajit Maning Leikai. They were allegedly involved in extortion activities, including issuing monetary demands and threats.

One mobile phone with a SIM card and an Aadhaar card were recovered from them.

In a separate operation on June 6, another active KCP (PWG) cadre was arrested from the Sawombung Wairi area under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East district.

The accused, Wahengbam Naoton Meitei alias Ngachomi (35), hailing from Phoubakchao in Imphal West and currently residing in Sawombung Wairi, was reportedly engaged in threatening civilians for not complying with unauthorized ‘moral policing’ orders. A mobile phone and Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

Security forces also conducted extensive area domination exercises in vulnerable regions. On June 7, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Kadangband Part-I under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West district. The seizure included two pistols, two magazines, and four rounds of ammunition.

A major arms haul was made from Itham Uyok Hill and adjoining foothill areas under Thoubal Dam Police Station in Imphal East district on the same day. The recovered items included a .303 rifle with magazine, two 12 bore single-barrel guns, multiple mortars (51 mm, 75 mm, 50 mm), heavy-calibre launchers (30 mm and 50 mm Pompi shells), a Pompi gun, grenades with detonators and arming rings, live ammunition of various calibres, one IED weighing around 2.5 kg, wireless radio sets, a rifle sling, binoculars, helmets, and other warlike stores.

Another operation in Dampi Hills, approximately 3.5 km southeast under Churachandpur Police Station, Churachandpur district, led to the recovery of two country-made single-barrel rifles, a radio set with battery, a bulletproof jacket cover, and a helmet.

The security forces have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region through sustained counter-insurgency operations.