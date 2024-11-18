Security forces conducted extensive search and area domination operations in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts in Manipur as part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability.

During operations carried out on November 16, 2024, in areas between Aigejang and Loiching in Kangpokpi District, forces dismantled five bunkers, two barracks, and one washroom used by suspected armed groups.

A significant cache of items was recovered from the site, including ammunition cases such as one INSAS empty case, one 12-bore empty case, and eleven SLR (7.62 mm) empty cases.



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Among other items, a pull-through and a solar plate with a converter were also found. Supplies recovered included twenty-eight blankets, eight mosquito nets, one wooden cot, and various grocery and kitchen items. Clothing and footwear found included six combat T-shirts and one pair of jungle shoes.

The destruction of makeshift structures and recovery of supplies is seen as a major step in curtailing the activities of armed groups in the region. Security forces continue to target hideouts and operational bases in an effort to prevent further escalation of violence in the state.

These operations reflect the authorities' commitment to ensuring the safety of communities and addressing the persistent unrest in Manipur. Further searches and area domination exercises are expected in the coming days.