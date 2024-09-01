In an effort to maintain peace and security in Manipur, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises across the vulnerable hill and valley districts. These operations, conducted in the fringe areas, led to significant recoveries of illegal arms and ammunition.

During a search operation in Chajing Mamang Leikai, located in Imphal West District, security personnel seized one .303 rifle with a magazine, one single-barrel gun, one pistol with a magazine, five live rounds of ammunition, and two hand grenades. These recoveries underscore the ongoing challenges in maintaining security in the region.

In addition to these search operations, security forces have ensured the safe movement of essential goods across the state. A total of 139 vehicles along National Highway 37 (NH-37) and 110 vehicles along National Highway 2 (NH-2) were safely escorted. Strict security measures have been implemented at vulnerable locations, and security convoys are being provided in sensitive areas to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential items.

To bolster security, a total of 100 checkpoints have been established across various districts in both the hill and valley regions. During these operations, police detained 166 individuals for various violations.