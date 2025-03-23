Security forces in Manipur launched a series of operations in the past two days, leading to two arrests and the destruction of illegal bunkers.

On March 22, the security personnel arrested one active cadre of the proscribed group People's Liberation Army (PLA) from Khongjom Chingtham Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district.

The arrested individual was identified as Samulailakpam Haridas Sharma (49). A mobile phone was seized from his possession.

On the same day, the Manipur police arrested a vehicle lifter from Lilong Chingkham Tamayai Leikai in Thoubal.

From the individual, identified as Meraimayum Nadim (26), one two-wheeler without registration was recovered.

In another operation carried out on March 21, security personnel destroyed three illegal bunkers at Purum Likli hilltop (eastern side) in the Imphal East district.