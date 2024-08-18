Security forces in Manipur have ramped up search operations and area domination activities across the state, focusing on the fringe and vulnerable regions of both the hill and valley districts. The heightened efforts are part of a broader initiative to maintain law and order in the state.

In a significant move, authorities successfully facilitated the movement of 120 and 83 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively. Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, with security convoys provided along sensitive stretches to ensure the safe passage of goods.

Additionally, a total of 105 Nakas and checkpoints have been established across various districts in both hill and valley regions. As part of these operations, police have detained 219 individuals for violating regulations in different districts.