In a series of coordinated search operations, security forces have conducted extensive area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur's hill and valley districts, resulting in significant recoveries of arms and ammunition, and the dismantling of illegal structures.



During operations in Kadangband, Imphal West District, security forces made substantial recoveries, including, 1 Heckler & Koch Assault Rifle,1 Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), 1 Carbine, 3 .32 Pistols, 1 9mm Pistol, 3 12-inch Single Barrel Guns

Additionally, security forces dismantled one illegal bunker in the same area, further ensuring the safety and security of the district.

Simultaneously, operations in Tera Karong Village, Imphal East District, led to the seizure of, 2 country-made Rifles, 5 HE-36 Hand Grenades, 4 Detonators, 1 Stun Grenade, 2 Tear Gas Shells

In efforts to secure essential supply routes, security forces have ensured the safe movement of 64 and 225 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. These convoys carried essential items and were provided with strict security measures, particularly in vulnerable locations, to guarantee their safe passage.

To enhance security across the state, a total of 123 checkpoints (Nakas) were established in various districts, both in the hills and the valley. These measures led to the detention of 95 individuals for various violations, underscoring the heightened vigilance and law enforcement efforts.

The ongoing operations reflect a comprehensive approach to restoring and maintaining peace and security in Manipur, highlighting the relentless efforts of security forces in countering illegal activities and ensuring the safe movement of goods and people across the state.

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