Security forces continued intensified search operations and area domination exercises in the vulnerable and fringe zones of both hill and valley districts across Manipur. These efforts are aimed at maintaining law and order, preventing unlawful activities, and ensuring a secure environment for the local population.



To facilitate uninterrupted movement of essential commodities, a total of 306 vehicles on National Highway-2 and 221 vehicles on National Highway-37 were safely escorted. Security convoys have been deployed along sensitive routes, and stringent security protocols have been enforced at vulnerable locations to ensure the smooth and secure passage of goods.



As part of the state’s comprehensive security plan, 111 checkpoints (Nakas) were set up across various districts in both the hill and valley regions. These were strategically installed to monitor and regulate movement and deter any potential disturbances. Notably, no detentions were reported across the districts, reflecting a peaceful situation during the operations.



The security apparatus remains on high alert and continues to work round the clock to maintain peace and stability in the region.