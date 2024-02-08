A collaborative team comprising security forces and the Forest Department successfully carried out the eradication of approximately 20 acres of illicit poppy plantation at Mullam and Shongphel Hill under Litan police station, Ukhrul.

The operation marks a crucial step in combating the illegal cultivation of poppy, a plant often associated with the production of opium and narcotics.

Apart from the targeted poppy destruction, security forces engaged in comprehensive search operations and area domination across the fringe and vulnerable areas of hills and valley districts and detained 225 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.



Also Read: Manipur: Security forces destroy 30 acres of poppy plantation at Mullam and Shongphel

Today (08.02.2024), combined team of security forces and forest officials destroyed about 20 acres of poppy plantation at Mullam & Shongphel hill ranges under Litan PS, Ukhrul. pic.twitter.com/TFdEbuJ33S — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 8, 2024

Movement of 173 and 215 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 140 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 225 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.