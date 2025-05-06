Manipur police and security forces, in a major crackdown on militant activities, extortion rackets, and drug trafficking, carried out a series of coordinated combing and cordon-and-search operations across several districts of the state on May 4 and 5.

These intelligence-led operations resulted in the arrest of multiple active cadres from banned insurgent groups and the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and contraband.

On May 5, security forces apprehended three active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) or KCP (PWG) from Keirao Wangkhem and adjoining areas under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Naorem Rabichandra Singh (30) from Thoubal, Yengkokpam Premchand Singh (22) from Thoubal, and Ningthoukhongjam Bikash Singh from Bishnupur district.

Authorities seized a cache of sophisticated weaponry from them, including an AK rifle, an A1 rifle, an M4 rifle, an SLR rifle, a .303 rifle, multiple rounds of live ammunition, and a wireless communication device.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day at Mantripukhri French Colony under Heingang Police Station, four more active cadres of KCP (PWG) were arrested. The arrested individuals were identified as Wahengbam Bimal Meitei (25), Sorenshangbam Sanjana Devi (25), Senjam James Singh (30), and Wangkheimayum Tarun Singh (24), all hailing from various parts of Imphal West and Thoubal districts.

They were reportedly involved in intimidating civilians by placing hand grenades and ammunition at different locations in the valley region. The police recovered two pistols with ammunition, five demand letters of the KCP (PWG), mobile handsets, Aadhaar cards, hand gloves, a camouflage cap, a wallet containing cash, and a two-wheeler from their possession.

Further, in an operation under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East, one active cadre of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Moiranthem Oken (55), was arrested from Sawombung Kabui Khunjao near Sawombung Bridge.

He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting shops in the Imphal area. Recovered from him were a 9 mm pistol with loaded magazines, a hand grenade, a detonator, mobile phones, and a sling bag.

Also on May 5, police arrested Sanabam Ratan Singh (60), another active KCP (PWG) member, from Keibung Oinam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station in Imphal West. Two mobile phones and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

In Thoubal district, two active cadres of KCP (Apunba), Soibam Adit Singh alias Kalamu (19) and Ningthoujam Ngairamba Meitei alias Ibungo (19), were arrested from an abandoned hut in Heirok Laimayum. They were accused of extorting money in the district. Recovered items included mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar and PAN cards, and a wallet.

Earlier, on May 4, Manipur Police arrested Takhellambam Ibochouba Singh alias Dumba (41), an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), near the MSPDCL Power House at Angang Ching crossing under Kakching Police Station. One mobile phone was seized from him.

In a significant blow to narcotics trafficking, security forces in Tengnoupal District intercepted a vehicle and, following a meticulous inspection lasting into the early hours of May 5, recovered 19 packets of suspected heroin powder weighing approximately 205 grams concealed within the vehicle's dashboard. The accused, identified as Abdul Rauf Khan (33) of Baksa district in Assam, was arrested and the vehicle was impounded. Several identity documents and a mobile phone were also seized.

In Churachandpur District, an individual named Letminthang (29) from Chandel District was arrested from Gouchinkhup Veng near Venus Hotel. From his possession, authorities recovered 108 soap cases containing approximately 1.296 kilograms of suspected Heroin No. 4, along with a four-wheeler, an Aadhaar card, and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, in an ongoing special drive to curb the use of stolen and unregistered vehicles, Manipur police recovered six vehicles on May 4. During the same drive, tinted glasses were removed from 57 vehicles in compliance with traffic and security regulations.

The operations mark a significant escalation in the state’s ongoing efforts to clamp down on militancy, extortion, and drug trafficking, all of which have been contributing to insecurity and unrest in the region. Authorities have stated that such operations will continue with increased intensity in the coming days.