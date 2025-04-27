Manipur security forces and the state police launched a series of operations, arresting 12 individuals belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and Imphal West districts of the state.

Four cadres of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) and an associate were apprehended from Wangkhei Thangapat Mapan in Imphal East on April 26, Saturday.

The arrested militants were “involved in extortion activities in the Imphal Valley and intimidation of locals by forcefully meddling in private affairs of individuals in lieu of monetary benefits” after an operation was launched based on Intelligence based combing operations and cordon and search operations.

The cadres are identified as: Wangmayum Azizur Rahamna (52); Sheikh Wasim Raja (30); Md. Faruk Khan (19); Phusham Ajmir (24). Their associate is identified as Khullakpam Ibosana (44 years).

From their possession, the police seized live rounds, mobiles and a four-wheeler. Further, it was revealed that the 5th arrestee (associate) was involved in the extortion and intimidation by acting as a middleman between these arrested UNLF(P) cadres and the local civilians.

Security forces arrested one active member of PREPAK (Pro) from near the gate of Imphal City Sewage Treatment Plant, identified as Takhellambam Meipaksana Singh (29) of Imphal East. Two mobile handsets and one Aadhaar Card were seized from his possession.

He was also involved in locking of a Gas Agency located at Bamon Leikai, Imphal East District around seven days ago. He also disclosed that he is presently working under the command of one s/s Commander of PREPAK (Pro) who is also working under one s/s Commander Sana of PREPAK (Pro) organisation. It may be mentioned that Sana was arrested by Manipur police recently and is under custody.

In other operations based on intelligence-based inputs, the Manipur Police arrested six militants belonging to various factions of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from different parts of Imphal East on Saturday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as: