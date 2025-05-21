Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing and search operations across the state, resulting in the arrest of multiple active cadres from various proscribed outfits and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and narcotics. The operations were carried out in vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts in a bid to curb extortion and criminal activities.

On May 20, 2025, one active cadre of the KCP (Apunba) faction was arrested from the Sawombung area under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East District. The individual has been identified as Phijam Tomba Meitei alias Meiraba (49) of Sekta Mayai Leikai. He was allegedly involved in extortion from an oil pump and a private school in the district.

On May 19, 2025, security personnel apprehended Konjengbam Akash Singh alias Pari (29), an active member of the KCP (Taibanganba) group from Langthabal Khunou near a Primary School under Khongjom Police Station, Thoubal District. Hailing from Moirang Terakhongsangbi in Bishnupur District, he was reportedly engaged in widespread extortion across Thoubal district targeting brick fields, sawmills, banks, hospitals, schools, colleges, oil pumps, shops, timber trucks, stone crushers, and contractors.

Items seized from his possession include:

One 9mm pistol with magazine

Four live 9mm rounds

One TYT walkie-talkie set

Two mobile phones with SIM cards

PLA Cadres Arrested During Coordinated Search

In a separate operation on May 19, 2025, three active members of the banned PLA outfit were arrested from different areas of Kakching District under Waikhong Police Station. The arrested individuals are:

Nongmaithem Raju Singh alias Prince (49) of Kumbi Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur District

Yumnam Sunil Singh (46) of Elangkhanpokpi Mamang Leikai, Kakching District

Kshtrimayum Opendro Singh (56) of Kakching Ningthou Pareng, Kakching District

They were allegedly involved in extortion targeting government offices and private establishments like brick fields in Kakching and Thoubal.

Items recovered from their possession:

Five 9mm live rounds

Three mobile phones

One two-wheeler

Arms and Ammunition Recovered in Kangpokpi

During search operations in the Pholjang-Tingkhai village track area under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, Kangpokpi District, the following items were recovered:

One SLR with magazine

One DBBL (shotgun)

Two country-made bolt action rifles

Four local-made pull mechanism rifles

Five improvised mortars (Pumpi)

One Motorola communication device

Twenty 12-bore cartridges

Two bulletproof jackets

KCP-PSC Member Arrested

On May 20, 2025, one active cadre of the KCP-PSC (Politburo Standing Committee) group was arrested from Lamlongei Sabal Leikai under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West District. The accused has been identified as Oinam Premjit Meitei alias Thonglen (33). One mobile phone and a wallet containing an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

Drug Trafficker from Uttar Pradesh Caught in Imphal

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Manipur Police arrested one individual, Shamim Bano (46) of Barauli Malik, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, from North AOC near a public toilet under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West District on May 20, 2025.

Items seized from her possession include:

1.557 kg of suspected heroin powder

One mobile phone

One Aadhaar card

Three bags

Cash amounting to Rs 1,400

The security forces have reiterated their commitment to continue sustained operations against extortion, arms smuggling, and drug trafficking to ensure peace and public safety in the state.